US Judge Temporarily Restores Acosta's Press Pass to White House

US District Judge Timothy Kelly temporarily restored the White House press credentials of correspondent Jim Acosta Friday during CNN's Lawsuit hearing against the Trump administration. The lawsuit argues that the White House violated Acosta's First and Fifth Amendment rights.
The journalist lost his "hard pass" to the White House as he broke protocol and refused to surrender his microphone during a press conference with US President Donald Trump last week, following the midterm congressional elections.
Speaking about the lawsuit, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called it "more grandstanding from CNN", noting that other broadcaster's reporters were still allowed to enter the administration's premises. As she noted, Acosta was "no more or less special than any other media outlet or reporter with respect to the First Amendment".
