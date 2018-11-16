Ousted US Security Adviser Ricardel Still Still Admires Trump, Melania

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel said in a statement on Friday that she still admires President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, despite being ousted from her post after clashing with the First Lady.

"It's been an honour to serve the President as Deputy National Security Advisor," Ricardel said. "I admire the President and First Lady and have great respect for my colleagues who are dedicated to supporting the President's policies and look forward to working with them in the months ahead."

On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Ricardel would leave the White House in order to transition to a new role within the administration.

On Tuesday, the First Lady said through a spokesperson that Ricardel no longer deserved the honour of serving in the White House. The comment came after reports that the First Lady’s staff fought with Ricardel during a trip to Africa last month.

Media reports also claimed that Ricardel does not get along with US Defense Secretary James Mattis.