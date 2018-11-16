Register
    A US 100-dollar banknote with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes with portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in the picture illustration in Beijing, China

    Trade Representative Denies Claims US Put Upcoming China Tariffs on Hold

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Office of the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer denied media reports that the United States had temporarily halted the introduction of the next round of its import duties on China.

    The Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an informed source, that Lighthizer had allegedly told some industry officials that the next tranche of duties had been put on hold.

    "Ambassador Lighthizer has made no representations to industry executives that future Section 301 tariffs are on hold," the US trade representative's office told the CNBC broadcaster on Thursday.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China, US Resume High-Level Talks to Resolve Trade War - Commerce Ministry
    READ MORE: US to Outline Its Plans to Counter China's Silk Road Initiative — Report

    The office added that the US plan to impose tariffs on $267 billion worth of Chinese imports, announced in September, had not changed.

    "Any reports to the contrary are incorrect," the statement said.

    In its Thursday report, the Financial Times also claimed that both Beijing and Washington had intensified efforts to ease their trade tensions.

    In this April 12, 2018 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Liaoning aircraft carrier is accompanied by navy frigates and submarines conducting an exercises in the South China Sea
    © AP Photo / Li Gang/Xinhua
    US Warns Against 'Empire and Aggression' in Indo-Pacific After Threatening China With 'New Cold War'

    China and the United States are engaged in a major trade spat which followed the announcement of the introduction of steel and aluminium import duties by US President Donald Trump in March. The tensions further heightened in late May when Washington announced that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs prompting a harsh retaliation from Beijing.

    Despite being engaged in the talks to resolve the spat, Beijing and Washington have exchanged several rounds of trade duties against each other since then.

