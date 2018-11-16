Death Toll in California Wildfire Rises to 63, More than 600 Reported Missing

The remains of seven more victims have been found in Northern California wildfire, while the number of people reported missing from the disaster has risen to more than 600, sheriff reported.

The death toll in the United States' California deadliest wildfire has soared up to 63 after 7 more victims were found, local sheriff reported.

Previously, Butte county Sheriff Kory Honea said at a press conference that as many as 130 people have been missing and 56 killed amid the deadly wildfires.

California has been struggling with several huge fires recently, which have already destroyed over several thousands of structures since last week. One of the blazes, the so-called Camp Fire, has already been dubbed by many as the most destructive fire in the state’s history.

Local residents reportedly blame the fires on a local power supply company due to its alleged failure to properly maintain power lines.