Trump to Visit California Saturday to Meet Residents Impacted by Wildfires

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with residents of the state impacted by the wildfires there, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a press release on Thursday.

"The President will travel to California this Saturday to meet with individuals impacted by the wildfires. We will keep you updated on details as they are available," Walters said.

At least 56 people have died as a result of the wildfires and as many as 130 are missing, according to Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Since last week, California has been struggling with several huge fires, which have already destroyed over 8,000 structures. One of the blazes, the so-called Camp Fire, has already been dubbed by many as the most destructive fire in the state's history.

Local residents blame the fires on a local power supply company due to its alleged failure to properly maintain power lines, according to media reports.