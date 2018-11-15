Register
00:01 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Paying it Forward GoFundMe page for Johnny Bobbitt Jr.

    US Couple’s GoFundMe Plea for Homeless Vet ‘Predicated on Lies’ (VIDEO)

    © Archive.org / GoFundMe
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The saga of a homeless man who drew the internet’s affection after helping a woman who had run out of gas on an off ramp in Philadelphia has taken its second major twist, with the woman, her boyfriend and the homeless man all in jail.

    The original tale went like this: in 2017, an attractive woman, Kate McClure, ran out of gas getting off the highway, and a homeless US Marine veteran, 34-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr., approached her car and offered her his last $20 so that she could get home.

    McClure, 28, and her boyfriend Mark D'Amico, 39, then set up a GoFundMe page to help lift Bobbitt out of homelessness. "Johnny did not ask me for a dollar, and I couldn't repay him at that moment because I didn't have any cash, but I have been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks," McClure wrote on the page in November of last year. 

    "I pulled over to the side of the road as far as I could, and I was going to get out and walk to the nearest gas station because it was not that far away, and that's when I met Johnny," McClure told "Good Morning America" in November 2017.

    Poverty
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Act of Kindness: Homeless Man Rescues Young Woman, Receives $160K as Reward

    "He walked up and he said, 'Get back in the car. Lock the doors. I'll be back.' I was just like, 'OK,'" she said, adding that Bobbitt came back with $20 he had made from panhandling.

    "I just got her gas to help her get back on her way. I didn't think anything about it. I wasn't expecting anything in return," Bobbit told the show. "That's how I got the money to start with — from other people. [I had to] return the favor. I can't constantly take and not give back."

    The GoFundMe was then set up, fittingly named "Paying it Forward."

    The page's feel-good story went quickly viral, eventually drawing donations from more than 14,000 people and raising more than $400,000.

    "He will never have to worry about a roof over his head again!!" the couple wrote, thanking people who supported their cause.

    But in August, it was revealed that their cause wasn't really to help Bobbitt, at least according to the veteran, who sued the couple for withholding cash from the fundraiser from him. His lawyers say he was only give $75,000, and the rest was spent by McClure and D'Amico on a BMW and luxurious vacations.

    The couple denied the accusation, saying that they did not give Bobbitt all the money because they feared he would turn back to drugs and spend it all.

    In September, GoFundMe vowed to give Bobbitt the rest of the money that was donated to him, and it isn't clear whether that has happened or not. In any case, Bobbitt may have a hard time spending it, because as of November 15, he sits in jail with conspiracy and theft by deception charges against him.

    That's because prosecutors accuse Bobbitt of having participated in the scheme with the couple from day one.

    "D'Amico, McClure and Bobbitt conspired to pass off a fake, feel-good story that would compel donors to contribute to their cause," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said at a press conference announcing the criminal charges against the trio.

    "The paying it forward story that drove this fundraiser might seem too good to be true. Unfortunately, it was. The entire campaign was predicated on a lie," the prosecutor said, adding that less than an hour after posting the GoFundMe page, McClure texted a friend that the story was fake.

    "The gas part is completely made up, but the guy isn't. I had to make something up to make people feel bad, so shush about the made up stuff," she reportedly wrote.

    GoFundMe promised Coffina it would give a full refund to all of the people who donated to the campaign for Bobbitt.

    Related:

    Will Liberals Launch a GoFundMe Campaign for Jeff Sessions?
    Michael Cohen Quickly Raises $50K on GoFundMe Run by Democratic Lobbyist
    ‘Bullsh*t’: Comedian Trevor Noah Slams Ex-FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s GoFundMe Page
    Twitter Rips Disgraced Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok Over GoFundMe ‘Grift’
    Texas Owner of ‘F**k Trump' Truck Arrested, Wife Launches GoFundMe Campaign
    GoFundMe Page Collects Nearly $500,000 for Ex-FBI Deputy Director's Legal Fees
    GoFundMe Page to Pay For Manson Funeral Pulled By Website
    GoFundMe Shuts Down Fundraiser for South Carolina Cop Charged with Murder
    Tags:
    theft, conspiracy, scheme, GoFundMe, fraud, scam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse