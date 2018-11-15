Man Accused of Sending Pipe Bombs to Trump Critics Pleads Not Guilty - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to critics of President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges against him during a court appearance on Thursday, NBC News reported.

Cesar Sayoc appeared in a New York courtroom for arraignment on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty, NBC News New York reported. The media specified that Sayoc's trial is expected to start next summer.

The 56-year-old faces 30 charges, including using weapons of mass destruction, interstate mailing of explosives and use of destructive devices during crimes of violence.

Sayoc is accused of sending explosive devices to current and former Democratic officials, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, as well as high-profile Democratic donors and CNN.

