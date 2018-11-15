'F*** You, Zuckerborg': Jim Carrey Scolds Facebook CEO

The actor’s profane message became his latest jab at the social media giant, as earlier this year he deleted his Facebook account and dumped his shares of Facebook stock in response to what he said was the company's profiting from "Russian interference" in the 2016 US presidential elections.

Famous American actor and comedian Jim Carrey has launched a creative insult at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, as he shared his latest cartoon on Twitter.

"Hey #Zuckerborg. We know who you are. And we saw what you did. Here’s a little message from me in your native language," Carrey tweeted, with the message in question being a string of binary code which translates as "f*ck you".

Hey #Zuckerborg. We know who you are. And we saw what you did: https://t.co/44UvMceSLm



Here’s a little message from me in your native language: 01000110 01110101 01100011 01101011 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00101110 00100000 00001101 00001010 pic.twitter.com/EEc6ocdvBM — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 15 ноября 2018 г.

​Carrey’s tweet also contained a link to an NYT investigation into Facebook’s alleged misdeeds, that was published on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Carrey deleted his Facebook account and dumped his shares of Facebook stock in response to what he said was the company's profiting from alleged

"Russian interference" in the 2016 US presidential elections, prompting a backlash from Twitter users who blasted the actor for being sucked into the "McCarthyite" "Russia scare" they said was gripping the United States.