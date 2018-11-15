'You're a Terrorist': 10-Year-Old Muslim Girl Receives Death Threat at School

A fifth-grader found hand-scrawled notes in her school storage bin that called her a terrorist and threatened harm. Police are investigating a possible hate crime; they have inspected backpacks and cubbies, but the author of the notes is still unknown.

Authorities have launched a hate crime investigation after children at a US elementary sent threatening letters to their schoolmate, a 10-year-old Muslim girl.

According to Boston 25 News, it all started last Friday, when the victim, a fifth-grade student at Hemenway Elementary School in Framingham, Massachusetts, found a hand-written letter saying "You are a terrorist" in her cubby.

© Photo: WGAL/twitter 10-year-old Muslim girl in Massachusetts receives death threats in school cubby

Things spiralled out of control on Tuesday, said the girl's uncle, Jamaal Siddiqui. "When she came back to the classroom, there was a letter stating ‘I will kill you' and her name."

© Photo: Ken MacLeod /twitter This is one of two threatening notes stuck in the classroom cubby of a 10 year old Muslim girl at a Framingham elementary school

Law enforcement launched a full investigation, but it is still unclear who sent the threats. "It could be anybody but they have to take measures because we don't want any incident to occur that could harm anybody," the uncle said.

Framingham Superintendent of Schools, Robert Tremblay, called the incident "a pervasive problem around hate that we have to take a stand on address," and stressed that the safety of all students is a priority.