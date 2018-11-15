Register
16:06 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yemeni boy Ghazi Ali bin Ali, 10, suffering from severe malnutrition lies on a bed at a hospital in Jabal Habashi on the outskirts of the city of Taiz, on October 30, 2018

    Republicans Kill Anti-Yemen War Resolution With Wolf Bill - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Ahmad AL-BASHA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 05

    The resolution’s author and proponents expressed their outrage over the Republican manoeuvre and vowed to continue their efforts to put an end to the United States’ involvement in the armed conflict in Yemen.

    Republicans in the US House of Representatives have apparently managed to successfully thwart a bipartisan attempt to cut off all US assistance to Saudi Arabia for the war in Yemen, using a legislative measure on wildlife to achieve their goal.

    According to The Intercept, the Republicans carried out the deed by inserting "language that would block a floor vote on whether to direct President Donald Trump to end US involvement in the Saudi- and UAE-led intervention in Yemen" into the Manage Our Wolves Act – a separate bill which will remove grey wolves from the endangered species list.

    "It’s unfortunate that the Republicans broke precedent and blocked our resolution to end US involvement in the war in Yemen. They are abdicating congressional oversight duties on their way out of power," Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, principal author of the anti-war resolution, tweeted.

    ​Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) also said, as quoted by Vox, that "it’s outrageous and unprecedented that House Republicans are shutting down debate about America’s involvement in the war in Yemen", adding that "it’s wrong for Republicans to stop the House from taking up these critical issues."

    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    UK, France, US Lack ‘Political Courage’ to Pressure Saudis Over Yemen - HRW
    Earlier, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration would end its air refuelling support for Saudi-led coalition warplanes operating in Yemen after President Trump called an August 9 airstrike which hit civilians a "horror show" and accused the coalition of not knowing how to properly use US weapons.

    Yemen descended into civil war in late 2014, when the Shiite Houthi militia overthrew the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. Saudi Arabia and a coalition mostly comprised of neighboring Persian Gulf states began operations to try to restore the Hadi government in March 2015.

    READ MORE: Trump Accuses Saudi Arabia of Unskillful Use of US Weapons in Yemen

    The Saudi-led coalition's conduct in the war, including the blockade of Houthi-controlled ports, has been condemned by the United Nations for causing a humanitarian disaster.

    According to UN figures, over 14 million Yemenis are on the verge of famine, approximately half of the pre-war population. Late last year, the UK-based Save the Children organization estimated that 50,000+ Yemeni children had died from starvation in 2017 due to the war.

    Related:

    American Hit Squad Sent to Massacre Yemeni Elites
    Mattis Supports Riyadh's Decision to Halt US Refuelling of Aircraft in Yemen
    US Congress Wants to Cut Off Aid to Saudis Over Khashoggi, Yemen War - Reports
    Tags:
    anti-war, wildlife, legislation, opposition, US Congress, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse