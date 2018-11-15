White House Aide Forced Out by Melania Trump

Mira Ricardel, a controversial deputy to National Security Council advisor John Bolton, has been forced out of a job one day after First Lady Melania Trump called for her firing.

Ricardel "will continue to support the president as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the administration," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday. It isn't clear where Ricardel is destined.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster 'Watching Too Much House of Cards': Twitter Rages Over Melania's Tiff With White House Staff

Sputnik News reported on Tuesday that Ricardel was expected to be fired even though, at the time, the White House said she still had a job with them.

"It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for the first lady, said Tuesday. Three current and two former White House sources told the Washington Post that Ricardel had "spread rumors" about Secretary of Defense James Mattis, argued with the first lady, berated people at meetings and yelled at staff.