Republican McConnell, Democrat Schumer Re-Elected to Senate Leadership - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have been re-elected by acclamation as Republican and Democratic party leaders, respectively, following midterm elections, Politico reported.

The vote on Schumer and McConnell took place in closed-door leadership elections, Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

While the Democratic party is anticipated to keep the same leadership team, Republicans go through some changes with Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn being likely replaced by Representative John Thune, according to the newspaper.

We have tremendous unity in our caucus. That unity has been our strength, and it will continue to be as strong as ever in the 116th Congress. Democrats are going to be relentlessly focused on the issues that matter most to the American people. https://t.co/3pE7KLYdci — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) 14 ноября 2018 г.

The United States held its midterms on November 6. Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans retained the majority in the Senate.

Democrat Chuck Schumer was elected New York senator in 1998 and began to serve as Senate minority leader in 2017. Republican Mitch McConnell, a senator from Kentucky, has been majority leader of the Senate since 2015.