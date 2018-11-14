Register
18:25 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A firefighter battles a fire along the Ronald Reagan Freeway, aka state Highway 118, in Simi Valley, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018

    'Stop Lying': Outrage as California Wildfires Burn Toxic Nuclear Site

    © AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Wildfires engulfed swathes of northern and southern California last week, claiming at least 48 lives, a state record for deaths attributable to such fires. However, some locals fear yet another danger, which seems even less controllable than the killer blazes.

    The deadly fires which have raged through California since November 8 have hit a whopping 52,600 hectares (520 sq. km), destroying dozens of houses. Reports on the so-called Woolsey Fire have indicated that it began near Santa Susana, a contaminated nuclear test site.

    The Santa Susana Field Laboratory (SSFL), a former nuclear and aeronautical research facility that suffered a long-undisclosed partial nuclear meltdown in 1959, has been named among the sites affected by the Woolsey Fire. Last week, California authorities said in a statement that the fire was moving away from the SSFL site and that it has not caused "any releases of hazardous materials that would pose a risk to people exposed to the smoke."

    READ MORE: Dry Climate, Urban Planning Miscues to Blame for California Fires

    However, the statement has apparently failed to quell the fears of local activists and green campaigners. Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), an NGO advocating environmental justice, claims that the California Department of Toxic Substances Control has long delayed the cleanup of the facility, located some 50 km northwest of Downtown Los Angeles, despite concerns that highly toxic materials could fall on the ground in the form on radioactive ash.

    "We know what substances are on the site and how hazardous they are. We're talking about incredibly dangerous radionuclides and toxic chemicals such a trichloroethylene, perchlorate, dioxins and heavy metals. These toxic materials are in the SSFL's soil and vegetation, and when it burns and becomes airborne in smoke and ash, there is real possibility of heightened exposure for area residents," said Dr. Robert Dodge, president of the Los Angeles-based charter of Physicians for Social Responsibility.

    The Critical Hour
    As the Death Toll Rises, What's Fueling California's Wildfires

    Moreover, members of the local community have also been warning of the risks associated with SSFL contamination. Melissa Bumstead, who lives within 20 miles the SSFL, has launched an online petition to urge local authorities to "stop lying" and clean up the area. Her push has racked up over 458,000 signatures so far.

    "My 8-year-old daughter had cancer twice. We know 50 other kids in the community who have had cancers, and we've got above-average invasive breast cancer rates here. People who live close to the site have 60 percent higher cancer rates within two miles of the site," she said, claiming that people are also in danger of autoimmune disease and thyroid issues.

    She claims that a private investor has hampered the cleanup efforts. "The Boeing Company, who partially owns the site, is proposing that the land be open to families for recreational use, even while the disaster has still not been cleaned up. It is the Department of Toxic Substance Control's job to clean up this mess, but they aren't taking any meaningful action. Instead they released an Environmental Impact Report that proposes to leave vast amounts of the radioactive and carcinogenic waste on site permanently."

    Now that the Woolsey Fire has brought health concerns to another level, residents believe that the government has failed to warn them in time.

    Meanwhile, some people complain that the matter has not got enough media coverage.

    Related:

    Death Toll From California Wildfire Rises to 48 - Sheriff of Butte County
    Don't Breathe and Other Tips to Stay Healthy in California
    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly Hire Firefighters as California Fires Rage
    Helicopter Puts Out Fire Threatening to Destroy California Freeway (VIDEO)
    Remains of at Least 42 Killed by California Wildfires Located, Sheriff Says
    Tags:
    cancer, cleanup, contamination, wildfire, Woosley Fire, Santa Susana Field Laboratory, Physicians for Social Responsibility, Boeing, United States, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse