'Disappointed For': Lewinsky Shames Bill Clinton for Lack of Apology

Anti-bullying activist and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky has criticised former US President Bill Clinton for not apologizing to her directly over the aftermath of the affair they had in the 1990s.
"I’m less disappointed by him, and more disappointed for him. He would be a better man for it… and we, in turn, a better society," she wrote.
Earlier this year, Bill Clinton declared that he does not feel that he owes an apology to Lewinsky in light of the #MeToo scandal, according to The Hill.
"I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public," the former US president said.
Lewinsky also added that Bill Clinton did apologize publicly in 1998, and that she herself apologized directly to Clinton’s family.
"I have also written letters apologizing to others—including some who also wronged me gravely. I believe that when we are trapped by our inability to evolve, by our inability to empathize humbly and painfully with others, then we remain victims ourselves," Lewinsky surmised.
