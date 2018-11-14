'Disappointed For': Lewinsky Shames Bill Clinton for Lack of Apology

According to Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton’s reluctance to offer her a personal apology left her feeling “disappointed for him”, claiming that her belief that the former president “should want to apologize” is a separate matter from whether or not she actually deserves an apology.

Anti-bullying activist and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky has criticised former US President Bill Clinton for not apologizing to her directly over the aftermath of the affair they had in the 1990s.

As Lewinsky explained in an article published by Vanity Fair, to her, the belief that Clinton "should want to apologise" actually feels more important than whether she’s actually "owed or deserving of a personal apology."

"I’m less disappointed by him, and more disappointed for him. He would be a better man for it… and we, in turn, a better society," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Bill Clinton declared that he does not feel that he owes an apology to Lewinsky in light of the #MeToo scandal, according to The Hill.

"I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public," the former US president said.

Lewinsky also added that Bill Clinton did apologize publicly in 1998, and that she herself apologized directly to Clinton’s family.

"I have also written letters apologizing to others—including some who also wronged me gravely. I believe that when we are trapped by our inability to evolve, by our inability to empathize humbly and painfully with others, then we remain victims ourselves," Lewinsky surmised.