US Air Force T-38C Talon Aircraft Crashes in Texas, Pilot Killed

"One pilot is dead, and one was transferred to Val Verde Regional Medical Center when an Air Force T-38C Talon assigned here at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, crashed at approximately 7:40 p.m. today (1:40 GMT on Wednesday) on base," the statement said.
An emergency crew is currently working at the crash site and a board of officers will convene later to probe into the aircraft crash, according to the statement.
The Laughlin AFB has pledged to provide more details as soon as information is available.
