US Air Force T-38C Talon Aircraft Crashes in Texas, Pilot Killed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The crash of a T-38C Talon trainer aircraft belonging to the US Air Force in the US state of Texas has claimed the life of the jet's pilot and injured the second member of the crew, the Laughlin Air Force Base (AFB), where the crash took place, said.

"One pilot is dead, and one was transferred to Val Verde Regional Medical Center when an Air Force T-38C Talon assigned here at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, crashed at approximately 7:40 p.m. today (1:40 GMT on Wednesday) on base," the statement said.

The Laughlin AFB has not revealed the names of the victims as their families should be notified first, the statement added.

An emergency crew is currently working at the crash site and a board of officers will convene later to probe into the aircraft crash, according to the statement.

The Laughlin AFB has pledged to provide more details as soon as information is available.