Trump Lambasted UK Prime Minister May Over Iran, Brexit in Phone Call - Reports

The US President reportedly engaged in a heated conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had called him to congratulate him on the Republican Party’s performance in the midterm elections.

The US President berated British Prime Minister Theresa May over the phone while flying Air Force One to Paris last Friday, The Washington Post reported.

Trump reportedly criticised May over the lack of action from the British side in Iran, questioned her over the Brexit deal and complained about European-American trade relations. US and European officials, briefed on the conversation, told The WP that Prime Minister May and her aides were particularly shaken by this call, despite having endured criticism from Trump before.

May had argued before that Iran is meeting all its obligations under the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal despite Trump exiting the agreement and reimposing sanctions.

“We believe that [the nuclear deal] should stay in place, and others involved in putting that deal together believe that it should stay in place,” May said in an interview aired in September on CBS's "Face the Nation" while noting that “there are other aspects of Iran's behaviour that we need to be dealing with, too.”

The US introduced the second package of anti-Iranian sanctions last week. The previous package was imposed in August after US President Donald Trump ordered the US to withdraw from the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal back in May 2017. Other countries included in the deal cited a UN nuclear watchdog report which said Iran was complying with the conditions of the deal.