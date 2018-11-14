Death Toll From California Wildfire Rises to 48 - Sheriff of Butte County

On Tuesday, the death toll stood at 42. US President Donald Trump said the same day that he had approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the wildfire-ravaged state of California, thus making those affected eligible for state help in housing and home repair.
Three major fires are currently raging in California, with the Camp Fire hitting its north, and the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire hitting its south. The disaster, which started on Thursday and quickly spread across the state, has already destroyed about 7,000 buildings and devastated more than 42,000 hectares of the state's territory.
