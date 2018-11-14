Canadian Found Guilty for Terror Attack at Airport in Michigan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Canadian man was found guilty of stabbing a police officer during a terror attack at an airport in the US state of Michigan, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Amor M. Ftouhi, 51, of Quebec, Canada, was found guilty of three crimes, including an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, in conjunction with an attack on a Bishop Airport officer in Flint, Michigan on June 21, 2017," the release said on Tuesday.

On the day of the incident, according to the release, Ftouhi stabbed the police officer in the neck twice while referring to killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan while yelling "Allahu Akbar." After his arrest, Ftouhi told law enforcement that he subscribed to the ideology of Al Qaeda and planned to kill other police officers in the airport after stealing the victim's gun.

Before the attack, Ftouhi had conducted online research of US gun laws before travelling to Michigan where he was unsuccessful in repeated attempts to buy a firearm.