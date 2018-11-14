Mayor: Amazon’s New Headquarters in New York to Bring City Over $13Bln in Taxes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of the electronic commerce and cloud computing company Amazon to set up its new headquarters in New York will bring the city over $13 billion in taxes, Mayor of NYC Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

“In New York City, we measure success by how many everyday New Yorkers benefit, and Amazon's #HQ2 will bring us $13.5 billion in tax revenue and as many as 40,000 new jobs — the biggest move of new jobs to our city in our history,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

Later, he also thanked Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, for the partnership and commended the company on his Twitter account.

I want to thank @NYGovCuomo for his partnership in this huge accomplishment for our city. And I want to commend @amazon for coming forward with a vision that not only calls for the best talent but also for diverse talent. They came to the right place. #HQ2. https://t.co/PhHYMexoag — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) 13 ноября 2018 г.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced that it has picked NYC and Arlington, Virginia, as the locations for new corporate headquarters. The new offices will join Seattle as Amazon’s three headquarters in the United States. According to the company, the decision will create 25,000 jobs in each location.