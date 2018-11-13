Trouble Brewing in White House as Trump Reportedly Readies to Fire Kelly

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is considering potential high-level staffing changes in his administration, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Trump is discussing potential candidates to replace John Kelly, who is likely to quit as a result of the reported upcoming dismissal of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Kelly may be replaced with Nick Ayers, who is currently chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, the report added.

Trump has not finalized the timing for Nielsen’s firing because of a lack of obvious candidates to replace her, according to the newspaper.

Changes are also being contemplated for the National Security Council as Trump decided to remove Mira Ricardel, the top deputy for National Security Adviser John Bolton, according to the report.

