'Still Uncomfortable': Monica Lewinsky Opens Up on Affair With Bill Clinton

The affair between the US president and a White House intern shook the whole country and led to Bill Clinton being impeached by the US House of Representatives in 1998. After many years of silence, one of the key figures in the dramatic events that took place 20 years ago has shared her experience with the public.

Monica Lewinsky agreed to open up on her affair with then US President Bill Clinton in a 6-part documentary by A&E called "The Clinton Affair." The channel released a first sneak-peak from the documentary series, which will dive deep into the details of the notorious scandal.

In a video, Lewinsky reveals that even 20 years after the events took place, it's difficult for her to speak about that time.

"I don't talk about this very often, and I still feel uncomfortable talking about it because I think it's not as if it didn't register with me that he was the president, obviously it did," she said.

Despite that, Lewinsky still agreed to share not just details and facts of the scandalous events, but also her own feelings in regards to the affair.

"I think in one way, the moment we were actually in the back office for the first time, the truth is that I think it meant more to me that someone who… other people desired, desired me […] However wrong it was, however misguided. For who I was in that very moment at 22 years old, that was how I felt," she explained.

When speaking about the infamous stain on her dress, which later proved the existence of a romantic relationship between her and the president, Lewinsky said that she attended a dinner on the same day that the stain appeared.

"I went to dinner that night. None of these people said to me, ‘Hey, you've got to go to the bathroom, you've got stuff all over your dress,'" she said.

The scandal erupted in 1998, when reports surfaced suggesting that then US President Bill Clinton had a romantic relationships with a 22-year-old White House intern. The subsequent events led to Bill Clinton being impeached by the US House of Representatives in December 1998, but the subsequent trial acquitted the president of the charges, allowing him to remain in office.

Recently, amid a spike in scandals in wake of the #MeToo movement, when asked about her husband's affair with Lewinski, former First Lady Hillary dismissed claims that the affair was an abuse of power. According to her, Bill Clinton had all the rights to remain in office following the scandal, with her remarks sparking public uproar.