Register
19:55 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, try to catch a ride on a truck, in Irapuato, Mexico November 12, 2018

    'Caravan' Full of LGBT Migrants Approaches US Border - Reports

    © REUTERS / Go Nakamura
    US
    Get short URL
    104

    A caravan consisting of several thousand migrants from Central American countries has recently resumed movement towards the US border after a brief stop in the Mexican capital. At the same time, US Border Patrol and soldiers, which have been sent as reinforcements, are preparing to meet the caravan and prevent illegal crossings of the border.

    A group of LGBT migrants has split off from the main caravan traveling from Central America to the US and managed to reach a city of Tijuana, Mexico, situated near the southwestern US border, Fox News reported. The group, consisting of 76 people, reportedly decided to separate from the main column due to constant verbal insults and poor living conditions.

    A migrant carrying the flags of Mexico and Honduras gives a thumbs-up to a moto rickshaw driver who stopped to take their picture, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border moves onward from Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Thousands of migrants resumed their slow trek through southern Mexico on Thursday, after attempts to obtain bus transport to Mexico City failed
    © AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
    WATCH Caravan of Migrants Pass Through Irapuato, Mexico, Get Closer to US Border

    Now they have managed to outrun the caravan and have practically reached the US border. According to the media, this was made possible after an anonymous group paid for a bus that took the "LGBT caravan" to Tijuana.

    The migrant caravan, consisting mostly of Honduran citizens, recently resumed its journey through Mexico towards the US border after a several-day-long stop in the country's capital. Several thousand men, women and children are travelling by train, truck, car, and foot.

    READ MORE: Migrants Are Coming: Caravan From Central America Resumes Movement Towards US

    At the same time, US border security, reinforced by some 5,000 troops, are continuing to strengthen the border with Mexico by installing fences topped with barbed-wire in a bid to prevent migrants from illegally entering the US. At the same time, President Donald Trump, who has called the approaching caravan an "invasion," signed an immigration order barring migrants entering the country illegally from applying for asylum, forcing them to go through border entry checkpoints.

    Related:

    WATCH Caravan of Migrants Pass Through Irapuato, Mexico, Get Closer to US Border
    Trump’s ‘Asylum Ban’ Can Be Defeated Through Solidarity with Caravan - Journo
    Migrants Are Coming: Caravan From Central America Resumes Movement Towards US
    Watchdog: Part of US-Bound Migrant Caravan Reaches Mexico City
    US Has No Plan for Troops to 'Come in Contact' with Migrant Caravan - Dunford
    Tags:
    illegal migrants, border, migrant caravan, LGBT, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse