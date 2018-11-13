Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly Hire Firefighters as California Fires Rage

Devastating wildfires, which have been raging through California since 8 November, have already destroyed thousands of buildings, including homes of celebrities.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a private team of firefighters to save their Hidden Hills home from the Woolsey wildfire in California, as the blaze was inching closer to their property, TMZ reported.

Due to the house’s location in the neighbourhood, which faced forced evacuations on Friday, it would have led to a domino effect if it had been torched.

TMZ cited sources as saying that the team had managed to save the Wests’ $60 million mansion and many others on the block, much to the gratitude of their neighbours.

Social media users, however, remain divided on their decision, while some said that the move was understandable:

The cost and resources to rebuild their home far exceeds most. No telling the value of what is inside. It’s smart for them to have a back-up, so long as they hired a private company and did not interfere with public services. It’s not fair, but, I understand them doing it. — Leigh S (@Leigh_ATL_SAV) 13 November 2018

I mean, wouldn’t you? — onceafosterkid (@Madberry77) 13 November 2018

Thus helping to protect the entire neighborhood — Cassius Green (@sodamnhuman) 13 November 2018

Others disapproved of the measure, saying that they had deprived other people of “capable firefighters,” seemingly ignoring the fact that the entire block was saved:

Private firefighters….and for only themselves??? There are those who lost their lives or lost everything. Have they offered help to anyone else?? pic.twitter.com/U0WxQvGNQu — CrazyCatLady9 (@CrazyCatMommy9) 13 November 2018

Private or not……outrageous to take capable firefighters away from EVERYONE'S home. They are not special….no matter what they say. — Juana (@juanabean) 13 November 2018

Yes, let's save the useless so-called 'celebrity's' wealth at the expense of someone who can't afford to build another lavish pile of bricks. I saw in the paper Gerard Butler lost his without whining. — lynne clarke (@LizzieClarke00) 13 November 2018

Another user appeared to have mixed feelings:

Genuinely mixed feelings. Wouldn’t wish a burned home on anyone. But the privilege behind this story upsets my senses. Some things just should not be better for or limited to the rich and famous. — Its dark at 5pm Russ (@MassivRuss) 13 November 2018

On 9 November, Kim tweeted that the blaze had hit their property in Hidden Hills and thanked the firefighters for their work:

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 9 November 2018

Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 9 November 2018

Major fires are sweeping through California, with the Camp Fire hitting the north of the state, and the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire raging in the south. Over 300,000 people have been evacuated due to the fires in California, which have destroyed some 7,000 homes and devastated more than 42,000 hectares of the state.