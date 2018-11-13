Basketball Player LeVert Sent to Hospital After Horrific Injury (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert suffered a gruesome injury during the second quarter of the game between his team and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Our thoughts should be with him and his recovery. And I don't want to talk about the game or anything else," Nets Coach Kenny Atkinson said, adding that LeVert's injury was a "devastating blow" for both the player and the team.
WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities
Caris LeVert injury alert. Gruesome injury. Be advised. pic.twitter.com/mdST0CxA8R— Jimmy Clarke (@JimmyClarke) 13 ноября 2018 г.
