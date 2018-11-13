Basketball Player LeVert Sent to Hospital After Horrific Injury (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Footage of the basketball game shows Brooklyn Nets' LeVert falling in an attempt to block a shot, with his leg bending strangely when landing. The Nets guard had to be taken off the court on a stretcher

Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert suffered a gruesome injury during the second quarter of the game between his team and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Our thoughts should be with him and his recovery. And I don't want to talk about the game or anything else," Nets Coach Kenny Atkinson said, adding that LeVert's injury was a "devastating blow" for both the player and the team.

WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities