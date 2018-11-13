Trump Plans to Fire Homeland Security Secretary Soon - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump intends to dismiss Kirstjen Nielsen from her post as the country's homeland security secretary in the coming weeks or even sooner because he is not satisfied with her immigration policy, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources in the White House.

According to The Washington Post newspaper, Trump has already informed his advisers about the decision and started looking for a replacement.

Over the past few months, the US president has been expressing his discontent with Nielsen's immigration policy and wants to replace her with someone who would be more eager to implement his ideas on the issue, the media said.

Moreover, Trump has been rebuking the secretary during cabinet meetings and playing down her role in comparison to other White House officials.

According to Nielsen's colleagues, the secretary has been dissatisfied with her job for several months but does not want to quit until December 6 — one year since taking the position.

More than 50 members of the Trump administration have been fired or resigned since the president took office in January 2017, according to CNN.