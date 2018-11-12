Did French Army Just Mock Trump by Posting Rainy Training Drill PHOTO?

The US president came under fire after he cancelled his visit to a World War I military cemetery in France due to poor weather conditions. Netizens slammed Trump's decision on social media, suggesting that the president shouldn't be afraid of rain.

Following a wave of negative reactions to US President Donald Trump's decision to skip the visit to a World War I cemetery in France on 11 November, the official Twitter account of the French army posted a picture of soldiers' Monday training session. As seen in the picture, a young man is passing through an obstacle course while crawling on the ground in the midst of pouring rain.

#MondayMotivation Il y a de la pluie, mais c'est pas grave 😅 On reste motivé 👊 pic.twitter.com/29hOJ9ITF0 — Armée de Terre (@armeedeterre) November 12, 2018

Many Twitterians saw this as a message to the US president…

Did you see this @realDonaldTrump @ @PressSec? — ҡєєƿєя ȏғ ṭһє ṡıʟṿєя ẇһєєʟ ❄️🌊❄️🌊❄️ (@Arianrhod_777) November 12, 2018

… or even as an attempt to ridicule him.

Our courageux président is ready for your obstacle…as soon as it stops raining! pic.twitter.com/mW0hv8lmIS — durrati (@durrati) November 12, 2018

It was announced on 11 November that US President Donald Trump wouldn't be attending a World War I cemetery in France for the commemoration ceremony. The White House explained that Trump's helicopter, which was due to transport him to the cemetery, was grounded due to bad weather conditions and added that the US president had decided not to take a car to avoid disrupting traffic in the French capital.

Still, many netizens mocked Trump for allegedly being afraid of getting wet. Nicholas Soames, an MP for Britain's Mid Sussex and grandson of Winston Churchill, also took to Twitter to slam Trump as "not fit to represent" the US for failing to show respect to the soldiers who fell in World War I.