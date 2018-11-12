House Democrats Prepare to Probe Trump’s Hush Payoffs in January – Reports

A senior Democratic aide on the House of Representatives' committee told ABC News that the investigative panel would bring the inquiry back to the forefront after Democrats take control of the lower chamber of Congress in January.
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal have claimed that they had been paid $130,000 and $150,000, respectively, by Trump through his lawyer Michael Cohen to bury their stories.
Earlier in November, the US president vowed that if House Democrats begin investigating his administration, he would make sure that the Democratic Party is investigated as well.
