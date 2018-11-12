House Democrats Prepare to Probe Trump’s Hush Payoffs in January – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US congressional oversight committee will restart a probe into the payments made by Donald Trump's former presidential campaign to women who alleged affairs with him prior to the 2016 presidential race, ABC News said.

A senior Democratic aide on the House of Representatives' committee told ABC News that the investigative panel would bring the inquiry back to the forefront after Democrats take control of the lower chamber of Congress in January.

READ MORE: Trump Threatens to Investigate Democrats if They Probe His Administration

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal have claimed that they had been paid $130,000 and $150,000, respectively, by Trump through his lawyer Michael Cohen to bury their stories.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci New York Investigators Launch Probe to Review Tax Fraud Allegations Encircling Trump

Trump has denied having affairs with either of them or authorizing the alleged hush-money payments, which Democrats say were in breach of campaign finance laws. Once in control, they will have the power to subpoena anyone related to the case.

Earlier in November, the US president vowed that if House Democrats begin investigating his administration, he would make sure that the Democratic Party is investigated as well.