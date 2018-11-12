White House: Trump Had Productive Discussions With Putin, Other Leaders in Paris

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump discussed a number of issues, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), trade as well as situation in Syria, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, China and North Korea, with foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"Today at lunch, the President sat with [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron, [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel, and President Putin, and many other world leaders. The leaders discussed a variety of issues, including the INF [treaty], Syria, trade, the situation in Saudi Arabia, sanctions, Afghanistan, China, and North Korea. They had very good and productive discussions during the two hour lunch,” Sanders said on late Sunday.

Vladimir Putin said earlier that he had had a good conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Paris. On Tuesday, the Kommersant newspaper reported that Macron had called off the meeting between Trump and Putin.

Over 60 heads of state and government, including Trump, Putin and Merkel gathered in the French capital on Sunday for a military parade and a peace forum organized by Macron marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

On November 11, 1918, Allied supreme commander Marshal of France Ferdinand Foch, UK First Sea Lord Admiral Rosslyn Wemyss and German chief negotiator Matthias Erzberger signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne that ceased hostilities in World War I. The peace treaty was signed on June 28, 1919, in Versailles.

READ MORE: Russia, Europe Concerned About Unclear Future of INF Treaty — Kremlin

DETAILS TO FOLLOW