DoJ Refuses to Comment on FBI Questioning of Russian Journalist

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice on Sunday turned down to comment to Sputnik on the questioning of Alexander Malkevich, a member of the Russian Civic Chamber and the head of the USA Really news agency, in Washington by FBI.

Malkevich said he was questioned by FBI on Friday at an airport in Washington. He said that he was given a notice ordering him to register his media outlet as a foreign agent.

"Thank you, we have no comment," Department of Justice representative Marc Raimondi said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United States said that it had sent a request to the US Department of State to inquire about Malkevich's detention. On Thursday, the Russian Civic Chamber said via its official website that the journalist, who is also first deputy chairman of the chamber's Commission on Development of Information Community, Mass Media and Mass Communications, had visited the US state of Maryland during the midterm elections as a public observer.

Malkevich told Sputnik that he had already left the United States and was currently in Paris. According to the member of the Russian Civic Chamber, he covered the US midterm elections as a journalist.

