Migrants Are Coming: Caravan From Central America Resumes Movement Towards US

The migrant flow coming from Central American countries stopped in Mexico's capital for a brief rest, while the US has been working on reinforcing its border in accordance with directives from President Donald Trump.

The migrant caravan, consisting mostly of Honduran citizens, has resumed the journey towards the US border in search for a better life after a several-day-long stop in Mexico City. Migrants are using all sorts of vehicles to leave the city and move north — trains, trucks and cars. Some of them are travelling by foot.

Oranges flying atop these trucks carrying hundreds of migrants in the state of Guanajuato #migrantcaravan #CaravanaDeMigrantes pic.twitter.com/ZfXaYohgzO — Alex Domash (@asdomash) November 11, 2018

Your Caravan isnt exactly walking when Mexico is helping them Acosta…. https://t.co/gyszYStLW9 — Barry N Weaver (@Mouse1262) November 8, 2018

At the same time, US security, reinforced by some 5.000 troops, are continuing to strengthen the border with Mexico by installing fences topped with barbed-wire. Part of the border has already been covered by the first section of the so-called "Trump-wall."

READ MORE: Migrant Caravan From Honduras Stops Over in Mexico City

Apart from sending US military personnel to the border to stop the migrant "invasion," the US president undertook other initiatives to further discourage migrants from crossing the border illegally. He signed an immigration order barring illegal migrants from applying for asylum, requiring them to do so only at border entry checkpoints.