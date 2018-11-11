California Wildfires Death Toll Hits 23 - Reports

Three major fires are currently raging in California, with the Camp Fire hitting its north, and the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire hitting its south. The disaster, which started on Thursday and quickly spread across the state, has already claimed over a dozen lives and destroyed over 7,000 buildings.

According to AP, the death toll in wildfire has risen to 23. The Butte county authorities discovered 14 additional bodies Saturday, three days after the fire broke out. Some of the victims were found in cars and in houses.

Pure devastation in Butte County as Tracy Firefighters continue to work. This is a video from this morning that helps explain the sheer panic that ensued when evacuations started yesterday.



(🎥 / Post Credits: Tracy Firefighters on Instagram). pic.twitter.com/PHuM178C81 — Chris Baker (@instructorbaker) 9 ноября 2018 г.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in California and slammed the poor forest management for the devastating wildfires.

According to the local media reports, the raging Camp Fire is the most destructive wildfire in California's history. The flames have reportedly covered over 90,000 acres of land.

