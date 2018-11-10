Trump Says He Will 'Never Forgive' Obama for 'Depleting' US Military Sector

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he would never forgive his predecessor, former US President Barack Obama, for what he had done with the country's military sector.

"She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy. I'll give you a little controversy back, I'll never forgive (President Barack Obama) for what he did to our US military. It was depleted, and I had to fix it. What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you," Trump said on Friday, as quoted by CNN.

The statement came as a response to recent criticism by former first lady Michelle Obama. In her memoir, dubbed "Becoming" and set to be released on Tuesday, she reportedly wrote that she would never forgive Trump for putting her family's security at risk via promoting the "crazy" and "mean-spirited" birther conspiracy theory, claiming that Obama was not born in the United States and was thus ineligible to become the country's president.

Obama served as the US president from 2009 to 2017. In her memoir, the former first lady reveals her relationship with the political world.