Trump Declares State of Emergency in California Amid Devastating Wildfire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The move authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and support state authorities in coping with the wildfires.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of California and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from wildfires beginning on November 8, 2018, and continuing," the White House said in a statement late on Friday as the death toll in the fires rose to nine people.

#WoolseyFire update:

— Wildfire has now burned more than 35,000 acres, 0% contained

— Evacuations ordered for Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Calabasas, Malibu, Hidden Hills, Monte Nido & Topanga Canyon

— Details on shelters, maps & more can be found here: https://t.co/8ZHpSbdLTM pic.twitter.com/fZo0mAon9M — L.A. Daily News (@ladailynews) 10 ноября 2018 г.

Meanwhile, the Butte county authorities said late on Friday that around 52,000 people have been evacuated due to the disaster, dubbed the Camp Fire. Moreover, the fire has destroyed over 6,000 structures in the area, according to the official figures.

"It's my sad duty to report that we now can confirm a total of nine fatalities," Butte county Sheriff Kory Honea said during a Friday press conference whose video was published on the sheriff's Facebook. The Camp Fire exploded on Thursday quickly spreading across California.

Breaking: #Campfire in Butte County has destroyed over 6,700 structures and is now over 90,000 acres. The fire has killed 9 people and is now the most destructive wildfire in California history. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/VtvY6040ws — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 10 ноября 2018 г.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper called the Camp Fire the most destructive wildfire in California's history. According to the outlet, the flames have covered over 90,000 acres of land.

WATCH: Raging Wildfire Prompts Complete Evacuation of Malibu City in California