US Mail Bombing Suspect Charged in 30-Count Indictment - Justice Department

"Cesar Altieri Sayoc, 56, was charged today in a 30-count indictment for offenses relating to his alleged execution of a domestic terrorist attack in October 2018, which involved the mailing of 16 improvised explosive devices to 13 victims throughout the country," the release said on Friday.
The 56-year-old Sayoc, a resident of Florida, sent packages containing explosive devices to current and former Democratic officials, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and US Congresswomen Deborah Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Walters. Initially, Sayoc was charged with five counts of criminal wrongdoing.
