US Mail Bombing Suspect Charged in 30-Count Indictment - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The man suspected of sending via mail explosive devices to former or current high-ranking Democrat party officials, Cesar Sayoc, has been charged with 30-count indictment, US Department of Justice said in a news release.

"Cesar Altieri Sayoc, 56, was charged today in a 30-count indictment for offenses relating to his alleged execution of a domestic terrorist attack in October 2018, which involved the mailing of 16 improvised explosive devices to 13 victims throughout the country," the release said on Friday.

The charges include use of weapons of mass destruction, interstate mailing of explosives and use of destructive devices during crimes of violence, the release said.

The 56-year-old Sayoc, a resident of Florida, sent packages containing explosive devices to current and former Democratic officials, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and US Congresswomen Deborah Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Walters. Initially, Sayoc was charged with five counts of criminal wrongdoing.

