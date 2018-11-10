Raging Wildfire Prompts Complete Evacuation of Malibu City in California

"We have five confirmed," the official said on Friday when asked about the number of fatalities related to the wildfires. The fires started on Thursday near the Californian city of Pulga.
Malibu burning during the #Woolseyfire as many fight to save it 📸 for @latimes @latimes pic.twitter.com/G3qurc6SOp— Patrick T. Fallon (@pfal) 9 ноября 2018 г.
Meanwhile, the authorities of the city of Malibu in california have ordered a mass evacuation.
"Fire is burning out of control, heading into populated areas of Malibu. All residents evacuate now," the city said via Twitter. The Woolsey Fire is burning in both Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in California, and has scorched 14,000 acres.
Continuing to fight the #WoolseyFire now in #Malibu @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/ttwFRy63N1— Michael Dubron (@MichaelDubron) 9 ноября 2018 г.
Acting California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in both of counties due to the Woolsey Fire and a second wildfire also burning in the area.
