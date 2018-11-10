Raging Wildfire Prompts Complete Evacuation of Malibu City in California

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Five people have died during massive wildfires in the US state of California, a representative of the Butte County Sheriff's office told Sputnik.

"We have five confirmed," the official said on Friday when asked about the number of fatalities related to the wildfires. The fires started on Thursday near the Californian city of Pulga.

© REUTERS / Stephen Lam Five People Killed Trying to Flee Massive California Wildfire (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection official told Sputnik on Friday the wildfire has burned through 70,000 acres of land and 5 percent has been contained. She added that 40,000 people have been evacuated and an estimated 2,000 structures have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the city of Malibu in california have ordered a mass evacuation.

"Fire is burning out of control, heading into populated areas of Malibu. All residents evacuate now," the city said via Twitter. The Woolsey Fire is burning in both Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in California, and has scorched 14,000 acres.

Acting California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in both of counties due to the Woolsey Fire and a second wildfire also burning in the area.

WATCH: Tens of Thousands Flee Fast-Moving California Wildfire