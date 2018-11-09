Register
23:24 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A voting booth

    US Man Fired After Wearing Confederate Flag Noose Shirt While Voting (PHOTO)

    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Tennessee's Regional One Health hospital fired one of its employees this week after he was photographed at a voting booth sporting a Confederate flag t-shirt that had a noose and the words "Mississippi Justice" emblazoned on the front.

    The voter, since identified as Clayton Hickey, had his picture taken at the polls on Tuesday in Olive Branch, Mississippi, by fellow voter Rashaud, who asked BuzzFeed News not to identify him by his full name due to safety concerns.

    Although Rashaud did eventually delete the photo after sharing it on social media, a friend of his reposted the image on Twitter, where it quickly grabbed the attention of netizens. Rashaud's friend previously stated that Hickey was working at the polling station; however, that statement was later rescinded.

    ​"When I saw him I wanted to say something, but my mom was like, ‘Don't say anything,' so I took a picture and posted it on Facebook," Rashaud told BuzzFeed. "It's crazy — they try to say the rebel flag is not racist, but to have a noose on the rebel flag, it's like, what are you trying to say?"

    "It just shocks me that people feel it's OK to come out in public like this. I was just kind of shook up," he added.

    With the photo gaining more and more attention online, it was only a matter of time before Hickey was identified and his employer caught wind of the matter.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, police surround the Silent Sam Confederate monument during a protest to remove the statue at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C.
    © AP Photo/ Gerry Broome
    At Least 3 Arrested at Chapel Hill Rally Over Confederate Monument Toppling - Police

    "We take the health and well-being of our patients and the community we serve seriously," the hospital said in a Wednesday statement. "All allegations of inappropriate behavior involving employees are reviewed and investigated. We are aware of a photograph in circulation, we are investigating and will take appropriate action."

    By the time Thursday rolled around, Hickey was fired from his job as an EMT.

    "As of today, November 8, 2018, we have completed our investigation, and what we learned led to the termination of the employee in question," Regional One Health said in a statement released via Twitter. "Regional One Health holds employees to a high standard. We are committed to upholding our mission to provide compassionate care and exceptional services to all."

    "This includes fostering a safe and protected work and care environment for all. Behaviors contrary to these principles are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," it added.

    Prior to becoming an EMT, Hickey worked as an officer with the Memphis Police Department until 2010, when he parted ways with the force after he was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hickey had reportedly been found with a 17-year-old girl and an open case of alcohol behind a local elementary school, according to the Memphis Flyer.

    Confederate flag
    CC BY 2.0 / Edward Stojakovic / Confederate Flag
    University of Maryland Band Stops Playing State Song Over Pro-Confederate Lyrics

    In 2011, Hickey made attempts to improve his online reputation, publishing posts in which he indicated that he was a "brave person" who'd worked with the Memphis police. He'd also indicated that he was a "socially responsible person."

    This description, however, doesn't sit well with Deidre Malone, the president of the Memphis chapter of the NAACP, who told WMS Action News 5 that she has "serious concerns" about Hickey's employment at any facility "that treats diverse groups of people."

    "It is unfortunate that in 2018, we are still dealing with this type of racist display and behavior," she said.

    According to Memphis news station WREG, Mississippi rules indicate that voters can wear any clothing they want to the polls as long as it doesn't show a candidate's face or name. Hickey has not yet spoken out over the matter.

    Related:

    MSM Grilled Over Report on Ivanka's Pic With Confederate Flag in Background
    Racism Represent: Confederate Flag Maker Startled by Sales Increase
    Heritage or Hate? Florida Town Plans to Fly Confederate Flag Over City Hall
    Confederate Flag Group Charged With Terrorism for Ruining Black Kid's Party
    Georgia Caves to Pressure, Reverses Ban on Confederate Flag License Plates
    Tags:
    Confederate Flag, Regional One Health, Mississippi, Tennessee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse