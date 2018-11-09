US Did Not Discuss Planned INF Treaty Pullout With Chinese Officials - Pompeo

"We did not spend time talking in detail about that issue today," Pompeo said in a joint press conference with Defense Secretary James Mattis and their Chinese counterparts at the State Department.
US President Donald Trump said last month he wanted to scrap the INF Treaty, which bans any ground-launched missile systems with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (300 to 3,400 miles), but the move needs congressional approval.
The Trump administration has announced its plans to exit the INF treaty, claiming that Russia is violating the accord with the deployment of a new class of cruise missiles in Europe — a charge that Moscow denies.
READ MORE: Lavrov: Russia Ready to Renew Dialogue With US on INF, START, ABM Treaties
The administration has also expressed concern the United States may need to develop new tactical nuclear weapons to counter a military buildup by China, which is not included in the INF Treaty.
Commenting on his surprise decision just weeks before crucial midterm elections, Trump said the United States would be increasing its nuclear arsenal until Russia and China "come to their senses."
Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that such rhetoric on the part of the Trump administration was aimed to fire up the Republican base.
