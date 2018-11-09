Trump Signs Immigration Order on Asylum

Earlier this month, at a campaign rally in Missouri, US President Donald Trump said that "the illegal aliens will no longer get a free pass into the country by lodging meritless claims in seeking asylum."

US President Donald Trump signed Friday an immigration order that stipulates the denial of asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally.

"We need people in our country but they have to come in legally and they have to have merit," Trump said Friday before departing for Paris.

The day before, the Trump administration unveiled an "interim final rule" stipulating that any and all immigrants who illegally cross into the US' southern border with Mexico would be deemed ineligible to apply for asylum. The rule, however, could enter into force only upon a proclamation issued by Trump.

A migrant caravan, consisting of around 7,000 migrants, according to UN estimates, set out of Honduras in the direction of Mexico and the United States on October 13 in the hope of obtaining asylum.

In an attempt to prevent the migrants from coming into the US, Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador because the governments of the countries failed to crack down on illegal immigration.

