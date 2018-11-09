Active Shooter at North Carolina High School - Reports

Police are responding to reports of a shooter at Topsail High School Friday morning, with the Pender County Sheriff's Office describing it as an "active scene."

Law enforcement and other emergency personnel including firefighters are on location at the school, with helicopters said to be circling the area, local television reports.

Pender County Sheriff's Office Captain James Rowell told reporters that no injuries have been reported as of 7:04 am local time. The call about the possible active shooter in the school came in around 6:30 am.

Law enforcement in @PenderCounty_NC is responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School this morning. According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, it is still an active scene. #ILM #Brunsco #Pender #CapeFear — Joe Catenacci (@JoeCats19) 9 ноября 2018 г.

Local television showed up to a dozen officers on the roof of the high school's gym.

#BREAKING: Law enforcement crews have converged on top of Topsail High School after reports of an active shooter via @MichalHigdon pic.twitter.com/72kMryucw1 — Instant News Alerts (@InstaNewsAlerts) 9 ноября 2018 г.

Officers have surrounded the Topsail campus, which includes elementary and middle school buildings in addition to the high school.

According to local residents, all schools in the area are on lockdown, with no one allowed in or out, and children which were being bussed in taken to a nearby grocery store parking lot.

Topsail High School is located in the Town of Hampstead, about 175 km southeast of North Carolina capital Raleigh. The school already faced a code red lockdown in late May. In that incident, two students were charged with bringing weapons, including a semi-automatic gun and knives to the school, with one of the boys claiming he brought a semi-automatic rifle to school to stop a rumoured school shooter.

The US has suffered over three hundred school shootings since January 1.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW