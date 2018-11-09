Hundreds of US Citizens Protest Attorney General Firing Near White House (PHOTO)

The protesters are demanding to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election. According to the protesters, Trump fired Sessions in an attempt to disrupt Mueller's investigation.
— Jasper Teulings (@Patagorda) 8 ноября 2018 г.
The protest comes after Democrats on the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee fired off letters earlier this week to the panel’s Republican chairman and acting US Attorney General Whitaker, a critic of the Muller probe, demanding an emergency hearing followed by an new investigation of purported Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
— prettyangeljacksonn (@prettyangeljac1) 8 ноября 2018 г.
READ MORE: ‘Whitaker Must Recuse!' Demonstrators Protest Against Mueller's New Boss
Trump, meanwhile, continues to call the Mueller probe into allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign a "witch hunt" and points out the investigation has produced no evidence in well over a year.
Moscow has repeatedly said Russia did not interfere in the US political system and the allegations have been invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
All comments
Show new comments (0)