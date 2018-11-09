DoJ: Iranian National Faces 5-Year Jail Term for Violating US Sanctions

"Sepehri, 38, a citizen of Iran, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, to a federal charge stemming from his role in a conspiracy to cause the export of controlled goods and technology to Iran, in violation of US Department of Commerce and military controls, as well as in contravention of sanctions imposed against Iran," the release said on Thursday.
"Sepehri and others conspired to obtain high-resolution sonar equipment, data input boards, rugged laptops, acoustic transducers and other controlled technology from the United States," the release said.
READ MORE: France Will Lead EU Drive to Defy Iran Sanctions, Bolster Euro – Minister
Sepehri and his co-conspirators attempted to evade legal controls by using a number of aliases, United Arab Emirates-based front companies and an intermediary Hong Kong-based shipping company, the release said.
The conspiracy charge in Sepheri’s case is a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and potential financial penalties.
READ MORE: Pompeo Grants Exception to Some US Sanctions Against Iran — State Dept.
All comments
Show new comments (0)