'Not Going to Let it Happen': Haley Vows to Stop Russia Lifting DPRK Sanctions

The US Envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Thursday that Moscow wants to lift banking sanctions on North Korea put in place to try to curb Pyongyang's nuclear program, but the United States would not let that happen, Reuters reported.

"What they're looking for is to lift banking restrictions […] So now we know what their agenda is, we know exactly why they're trying to do it and we're not going to let it happen," Haley said after a closed-door security council meeting on North Korea sanctions also attended by Russia's envoy as quoted by Reuters.

The UNSC has adopted a number of resolutions condemning the development of the nuclear and weapons program by Pyongyang. In particular, resolution unanimously endorsed by the UNSC last year, bans imports of textile products from North Korea as well restricting the country's access to gas liquids. The sanctions also banned all joint ventures to cut North Korea off from foreign investments.

The US Senate banking committee also passed a North Korea sanctions bill last year that has reinforced financial measures currently in place. In particular, the bill allows the US states and local governments divest from, or prohibit investment in, companies that engage in certain investment activity in North Korea.

