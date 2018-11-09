Dems in US Congress Demand Trump Administration Preserve Russiagate Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senior Democrats in Congress, are signaling plans to ramp up congressional investigations of allegations of Russian interference in 2016 US presidential elections by demanding the preservation of all documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the resignation of US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"Committees of the United States Congress are conducting investigations parallel to those of the Special Counsel’s office, and preservation of records is critical to ensure that we are able to do our work without interference or delay," lawmakers wrote in letters to nine senior Trump administration officials. "We therefore ask that you immediately provide us with all orders, notices, and guidance regarding preservation of information related to these matters and investigations."

© AP Photo / Alex Brandon Dems Say Trump's Sessions Firing Threatens Mueller's Russiagate Probe

The letters were signed by Senator Dianne Feinstein, ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Congressmen Jerrold Nadler, Adam Schiff and Elijah Commings, the release said.

With Democrats due to take control of Congress next year following Tuesday’s midterm elections, Nadler will chair the Judiciary Committee and Schiff will chair the Intelligence Committee.

The letters were sent to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Deputy US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Robert Khuzami, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig and acting US Attorney General Matt Whitaker.