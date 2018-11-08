US Shooter Identified as 28-Year-Old Veteran Named Ian David Long - Sheriff

Earlier in the day, a man opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles, California, killing 12 people, including a policeman.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean has identified Southern California bar gunman as 28-year-old Ian David Long. There is no known motive for the shooting, the sheriff said, adding that the suspect shot at random inside the bar.

#BREAKING update from Sheriff: #LA mass shooting suspect identified as Ian David Long, 28. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. Deputies say they've had interactions with him in the past including an April call at his house involving crisis intervention. #borderlinebar — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) 8 ноября 2018 г.

© AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill Top Five Major Shooting Incidents in Recent California History

Long, a Marine veteran, is believed to have used only a.45-caliber handgun and a smoke device in the shooting and was killed on the scene, Dean told reporters.

Dean explained that police officers immediately engaged Long on the scene and he likely killed himself.

According to a neighbor, who knew the gunman, Long suffered from Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"I don't know what he was doing with a gun," the woman said.

Sgt. Ron Helus with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department was among the 12 killed and will be honored at 10 a.m. with a procession, Dean proceeded to say.

READ MORE: WATCH First Responders at Crime Scene After Dramatic California Bar Shooting

When the gunfire started on Wednesday night at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, a distant suburb of Los Angeles, people who were dancing dropped to the floor and hid behind chairs and counters in stunned silence, according to media reports.