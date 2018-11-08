Register
17:59 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

    US-China Trade War Can Strengthen National Unity, Trump Says

    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas Kamm
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The ongoing US-China trade war can help America with resolving domestic strife, US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

    The American head of state commented at a news conference mere hours after the US midterm elections, while voicing plans to ratchet up pressure on the Chinese government.  

    "One of the things I think can help heal is the success of our country," Trump said, citing relations with China as an example. 

    "Billions of dollars will soon be pouring into our treasury from taxes that China is paying for us," President Trump said. "China's come down tremendously. China would have superseded us in two years as an economic power. Now they're not even close."  

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Analyst Claude Barfield on US-China Trade War: Trump Brags About Things He Doesn't Know End Of
    Trump told reporters that he had expressed concerns about Beijing's 'Made in China 2025' initiative, calling it "insulting." 

    "I said, China '25 is very insulting because China '25 means in 2025 they are going to take over, economically, the world," Trump stated. "I said, 'that's not happening.'" 

    Several Democrats, including Heidi Heitkamp [D-ND] and Claire McCaskill [D-MO], lost their seats to Republican nominees. However, Sen. Sherrod Brown [D-OH] kept his seat after backing Trump's trade war. 

    Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month at the Group of 20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where trade is expected to be among the main topics discussed.

    READ MORE: China's Development Managed to Change Entire Global Economy — IMF Chief

    Trump will meet Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and believes that the two will have a "good meeting" despite ongoing tensions.  

    "We're going to try and make a deal with China because I want to have great relationships with President Xi, as I do, and also with China," he claimed.  

    US Shutting Down, China Opening Up 

    Despite the US president's comments, President Xi gave a keynote speech on Monday at the first annual China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has hosted over 172 countries, international organisations and regions, in addition to 3,600 companies and 400,000 purchasers. 

    The CIIE was "a major policy for China to push for a new round of high-level opening-up and a major measure for China to take the initiative to open its market to the world," Xi told his audience.  

    "All countries should be committed to opening up and oppose protectionism and unilateralism in a clear-cut stand," Xi reiterated while promoting the expo's slogan of "New Era, Shared Future".  

    READ MORE: Hungarian PM Orban Pledges Support to China's Silk Road

    China will use the expo to increase imports, broaden access to Chinese markets, and facilitate international cooperation at multilateral and bilateral levels, Xi said.  

    "We are encouraged to hear from President Xi the reaffirmation of China's support of global trade, and China's plan to further open itself to the world," Asia-Pacific president for US agribusiness company Cargill Robert Aspell said. "This is a great start of the first CIIE."  

    Mr. Aspell has pledged to attend the second expo, among others. 

    China is currently celebrating 40 years of opening up its economy under "Socialism with Chinese Characteristics", which was spearheaded under former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping.

    Related:

    Senior Chinese Diplomat Says US, China Must Resolve Trade Disputes Through Talks
    Ex-US Treasury Chief Paulson Warns of ‘Economic Iron Curtain' With China
    Russia May Partially Replace US in Soybean Exports to China Amid Trade War - PM
    Ivanka Trump's Business Wins Trademarks in China Amid Tariff War – Reports
    Tags:
    press conference, imports, trade expo, US-China trade war, trade agreements, Midterms 2018, China International Import Expo (CIIE), U.S. Department of State, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States, Shanghai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse