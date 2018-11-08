Trump Says 'Fully Briefed' on California Bar Shooting That Left 13 People Dead

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that he has received a full briefing on the shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California that killed at least 13 people.

"Have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead," Trump said in a Twitter post.

I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

© AP Photo / KABC WATCH First Responders at Crime Scene After Dramatic California Bar Shooting

​The Ventura County Sheriff's department has said the 13 people include the gunman and the first sheriff's deputy who responded to the scene.

READ MORE: Top Five Major Shooting Incidents in Recent California History

Trump added in a second statement that the California Highway Patrol and police showed "great bravery" and responded to the scene of the shooting within 3 minutes.

….Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

​He also said the sheriff's sergeant who was the first to arrive at the scene died in hospital.