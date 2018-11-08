Mueller's Probe Hardly Stands Scrutiny, But It Is 'Headache' of US – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's commission investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in the US elections hardly stands scrutiny, but it is a "headache" of the United States, Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

"This investigation is the headache of our US colleagues, it has nothing to do with us. So far, everything that this Muller commission has achieved is unlikely to withstand a serious critical assessment, we have not heard any other conclusions of this commission. Therefore, we have nothing to do with this and would not want to," the spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether Sessions’ resignation increased the chance for the end of Mueller's Russia probe.

READ MORE: Trump Sacking US Attorney General Sessions Sparks Panic Over Mueller's Fate

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik After Midterm Election, Mueller Probe Could Come to Conclusion - Report

On Wednesday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions submitted his resignation at the request of President Donald Trump, who subsequently named Matthew Whitaker, Sessions's chief of staff, as acting attorney general. Sessions has long faced criticism from Trump for recusing himself from Mueller's investigation of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller's team is investigating Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election, and possible coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign. Both Trump and Moscow have denied all allegations of collusion, and the Kremlin has called accusations of meddling in the election "absurd."

Moreover, Moscow has repeatedly rejected allegations of election meddling, characterizing them as unfounded fabrications and attempts by US politicians and media to fuel Russophobic hysteria.