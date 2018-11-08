WATCH First Responders at Crime Scene After Dramatic California Bar Shooting

Officials on the scene say that the deputy sheriff was gunned down while responding to reports of shots fired.
Six shot in club in Thousand Oaks plus deputy shot responding pic.twitter.com/6iSAzbzazr— Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) 8 ноября 2018 г.
Scene near the #Borderline country and western bar in #ThousandOaks where a shooting incident with multiple victims is reported. Sheriff’s deputies say “active shooter” still in the area. pic.twitter.com/C2HNeqRel4— Mike Harris (@Mike___Harris) 8 ноября 2018 г.
#BREAKING Police are about to make entry— LUNA NEWS (@Breakingservice) 8 ноября 2018 г.
One person Reported Dead, Many injured#thousandoaks pic.twitter.com/gHfMK01Ncm
Paramedics can be seen providing first aid to an injured person outside the bar.
BREAKING: Report of multiple people shot in Thousand Oaks, California pic.twitter.com/UpBtQo83pE— Al Boe — BREAKING NEWS (@AlBoeNEWS) 8 ноября 2018 г.
#Borderline #ThousandOaks pic.twitter.com/BexBYCFq90— VCscanner (@VCscanner) 8 ноября 2018 г.
The scene of Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California. Dozen of sheriff's vehicles lined up + the buzz of helicopters overhead.— James Parkley (@jnarls) 8 ноября 2018 г.
Mass shooting; active shooter situation.pic.twitter.com/FCzMp17JOQ
According to one survivor's account, the gunman set off a smoke device and shot a security guard.
This interview with a man who narrowly escaped the #Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks with his son tonight is one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever seen. What is happening in America? When will it end? When will we say enough is enough? pic.twitter.com/eAgbfINv2e— Ev Boyle (@evboyle) 8 ноября 2018 г.
More photos from the scene outside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. https://t.co/peB7wHhePi via @latimes pic.twitter.com/8xya5IOAAX— James Parkley (@jnarls) 8 ноября 2018 г.
BREAKING: Massive police response to shooting after gunman opens fire at the bar, Borderline, in Thousand Oaks, CA.— James Parkley (@jnarls) 8 ноября 2018 г.
At least "half-a-dozen" people and a sheriff's deputy were wounded, according to an officer with the Ventura County Sheriff's office.pic.twitter.com/q8jyGRqMAO
Another eyewitness said that people in the bar started trying to get out though the windows when the shooting began.
#THOUSANDOAKS UPDATE: Authorities said at least six people have been wounded, including a sheriff’s deputy, in the mass shooting at #Borderline. The suspect may also still be on the loose. https://t.co/3gvXBtKg7t pic.twitter.com/zIK11Ltsj6— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) 8 ноября 2018 г.
