WATCH First Responders at Crime Scene After Dramatic California Bar Shooting

A man opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles, California, wounding at least 11 people. The suspect is still at large; the area has been sealed off and a manhunt is underway for the shooter.

Officials on the scene say that the deputy sheriff was gunned down while responding to reports of shots fired.

Six shot in club in Thousand Oaks plus deputy shot responding

Scene near the Borderline country and western bar in Thousand Oaks where a shooting incident with multiple victims is reported. Sheriff's deputies say "active shooter" still in the area.

Paramedics can be seen providing first aid to an injured person outside the bar.

Report of multiple people shot in Thousand Oaks, California

The scene of Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California. Dozen of sheriff's vehicles lined up + the buzz of helicopters overhead.



Mass shooting; active shooter situation.

According to one survivor's account, the gunman set off a smoke device and shot a security guard.

This interview with a man who narrowly escaped the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks with his son tonight is one of the most heartbreaking things I've ever seen.

More photos from the scene outside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Massive police response to shooting after gunman opens fire at the bar, Borderline, in Thousand Oaks, CA.



At least "half-a-dozen" people and a sheriff's deputy were wounded, according to an officer with the Ventura County Sheriff's office.

Another eyewitness said that people in the bar started trying to get out though the windows when the shooting began.