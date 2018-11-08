Twitter Says 'Nothing Out of the Ordinary' Seen Impacting Midterm Elections

"While we did see some malicious activity, it was nothing out of the ordinary — we took action at speed & scale. It was generally sharing of low volume & low reach voter suppressive content. Importantly — based on our initial review — the vast majority appeared to be of domestic origin," the company wrote on its official Twitter Public Policy account late on Wednesday.
Twitter subsequently responded to the claims by saying it had indeed removed a number of accounts as a means to halt attempts to share disinformation in an automated fashion.
READ MORE: 2018 US Midterms: Why Trump Says They Were a 'Tremendous Success'
Another IT giant, Facebook, said it had blocked over 100 accounts over possible foreign influence in the US midterm elections.
While the investigation into this alleged interference continues, Russia maintains the United States had never provided proof of its involvement in these activities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)