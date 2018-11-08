State Dept Says New Possible Set of Sanctions Against Russia Will 'Take Time'

"The process takes time and we want to get sanctions right," Palladino told reporters when asked whether there was a timeline for deciding on new sanctions.
He added that the United States is carefully considering the impact future sanctions could have on US national security interest. On Tuesday, Palladino said the United States intends to proceed with new sanctions against Russia over the Skripal attack.
On August 24, the United States announced that it was imposing sanctions on Russia under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991.
Under the terms of the Act, Russia was given until November 6 to prove it had complied with the strict conditions it imposed, including inspections, or face a new round of even more severe sanctions.
The Trump administration on Tuesday informed Congress that Russia had not complied with the conditions, and the State Department said it would proceed with new sanctions.
The law allows for the termination of foreign assistance and arms sales, denial of US government credit or other financial assistance, prohibitions on exports and a suspension of diplomatic relations, among other possible measures.
